The Senator representing Osun West senatorial district, Adelere Oriolowo has denied involvement in the execution of the N40m Zonal Intervention Programme (ZIP) for practical skill development and training of selected youths and women in fishing recently conducted across Osun West Senatorial District.

Senator Oriolowo described as fake news, report that he spent paltry N2.5m out of the N40m allocated to his constituency project in the 2020 budget.

He made the clarification in a statement he personally signed and made available to Journalists.

The senator said the only role he played in the realization of the project was to facilitate the inclusion of the project in the 2020 budget to benefit members of his constituency.

He added that the burden of proof or otherwise of the expenditure remains with the implementating agency and the consultant hired to execute the project.

An independent project monitoring organisation trackaNG had on its Twitter handle faulted what it refers to as the claims by Senator Aderele Oriolowo on the expenditure of the 2020 constituency projects.

But the Osun West senator wondered why the fact finding agency did not verify associated cost of the programme but relied only on the start up grant of N50,000 to each participants.

While calling for proper investigation, the Senator said his only interest was to ensure that the project he has powered for his constituents reaches them as all other lawmakers would for their constituents.