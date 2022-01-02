I support Ortom because i hate injustice – Governor Wike

Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesome Wike says he will continue to stand with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom because he hates the injustice meted against the state because of the Governor’s principled position in defence of his people.

Governor Wike spoke in Makurdi when he paid new year visit on Governor Samuel Ortom at his private residence in Judges Quarters.

The Rivers State Governor was particularly angry about how Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs in Benue are not taken care of by the Federal Government as they do in the North East and other states.

When asked about nursing presidential ambition, Governor Wike said what is important is to build a formidable political party, the PDP before thinking of any ambition for any elective position.

In a remark, Governor Ortom described Governor Wike as “a pillar of support to the PDP and a shining star in the political history of Nigeria who is helping to rebuild the party in a bid to rescue Nigeria from a spineless leadership.

Governor Ortom recalled how Wike was instrumental to his return back to the PDP in 2019 and that the Rivers State Governor has remained supportive both in good and trying times.

Governor Ortom extended the best wishes of the government and people of Benue State to the government and people of Rivers State especially as they celebrate the new year, 2022.