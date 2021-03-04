The impeached deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Dare Kadiri has declared his impeachment as illegal, saying he remains the Deputy speaker of the state Assembly.

He made this known in his reaction shortly after he was impeached as the Deputy Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly

The lawmaker said he had initiated consultation with his lawyers to address the ‘infraction’ while urging his constituents and supporters to remain calm.

He said: “I just received the news of my purported impeachment based on the report of an ad-hoc committee set up by the Ogun State House of Assembly. The development, to say the least, was grossly unconstitutional and illegal.

“However, I have initiated consultation with my lawyers to fashion out the best possible way to address this infraction. I urge my teeming supporters, constituents, and members of my political party in Ijebu North II State Constituency to remain calm as the issues that threw up this unwarranted action are sorted.

“In whatever capacity I find myself now or in the future, I remain committed to the ideals of a functional legislature, tenets of democracy, and good governance,” the lawmaker said.