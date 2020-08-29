Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has apologised to the Nigerian Union Of Journalists on the altercation with a Daily trust reporter in Calabar.

Mr Fani-Kayode arrived Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on Wednesday, for the continuation of his private tour of projects embarked upon by state governments in the South-South.

The Nuj had told members to boycott any media events by Mr Fani-Kayode.

Speaking at a press conference at government house, Uyo, capital of Akwa Ibom, on Friday, Fani-Kayode said he disappointed himself and everyone.

He also answered Questions about his source of funding putting and end to speculations about who WAs bankrolling him.

He’s continuing his tour of the Federation and will be visiting lagos , Ibadan and other states in the south west this weekend.