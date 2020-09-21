The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has denied making any statement or comment on the result of the Edo state governorship election announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Sunday.

The APC national leader was quoted in a press release signed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, on Monday in Lagos that all Nigerians and lovers of democracy should disregard the alleged statement describing such as the antic of Social media merchants of fake news and unsubstantiated statements.

Tinubu according to the statement will speak at the appropriate time as it is not in his character to rush to issue statements or make comments