I have no VP Pact with anybody – Mimiko

Dr Olusegun Mimiko has denied any meeting to discuss a phantom vice-presidential ambition and some other false permutations as reported in The Telegraph of Tuesday 4thj of January 2022 about his person.

In a statement signed by John Paul Akinduro, his SA Digital and Media, the former Ondo State Governor said the permutations are all false and do not represent his interest and position on the political reality of the PDP as Nigeria coasts home to the 2023 election.

The Telegraph had reported that Governor Aminu Tambuwal and Mimiko met in Abuja recently where the decision to pair up as presidential and vice presidential aspirants were muted.

Mimiko in the statement said no such meeting was held and so no such a proposal could have been considered.

“Dr Mimiko is aligned with the aspiration of the people of Southern Nigeria as exemplified by the call of the Southern Governors for a Southern president in the next dispensation and he has not in all his deliberations within Afenifere muted any idea of seeking their support for a VP ambition.

“Above all, Mimiko has made it clear that he is in the PDP to work towards actualising the decision of the majority of party members towards rescuing and rebuilding Nigeria for the good of the people and not any personal, individual agenda,” the statement reads.

The statement further asked: “Is it not curious that the Telegraph report, speculative in its entirety, neither quoted any source nor sought confirmation or denial of any of its specious conjectures before publishing?”

Mimiko in conclusion asked Nigerians and PDP members in particular to disregard the report as it it false and conjectural.