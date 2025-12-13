Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed his decision to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2023 presidential election, declaring that he harbours no regrets over his stance, which he said was driven by conviction and principle. Speaking on Saturday ...

Speaking on Saturday at an event organised to commemorate his 58th birthday, Wike said his political position in support of Tinubu had remained unchanged before, during and after the election. He stressed that his actions were guided by character and integrity, noting that he never hid his support from the public.

The former Rivers State governor recalled that in the run-up to the 2023 polls, he was the only prominent figure within the main opposition party at the time to openly back Tinubu. He explained that his decision was rooted in his belief in equity, fairness and justice, as well as the need for power to rotate to the southern part of the country.

According to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, Wike also pointed to the electoral outcomes in Rivers State as evidence of his political influence and leadership capacity.

He noted that while the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the presidential election in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured victories in the governorship, National Assembly, State House of Assembly and local government polls during his tenure.

The birthday celebration, which took place in the early hours of Saturday at Wike’s Abuja residence, attracted political leaders from across party lines who gathered to honour his achievements and political impact.

Among those present were serving and former National Assembly members from Rivers State, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, local government chairmen, as well as close allies and associates of the FCT minister.