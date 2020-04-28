Super Eagles Striker, Wilfred Ndidi has distanced himself from a possible move away from Leicester City by admitting he has no reason to leave the club.

The defensive midfielder has been an important part of Brendan Rodgers’ side that before the coronavirus outbreak were sitting third in the Premier League table and heading towards a return to the Champions League.

The Nigerian has struggled with knee issues since the turn of the year but has still featured 29 times in all competitions this term.

The Foxes have a long agreement with Ndidi in place, with the the 23-year-old under contract until 2024.

Ndidi joined Leicester in 2017 during the January transfer window from Genk for £15million and has since gone on to make 130 appearances for the club.