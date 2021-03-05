A former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has denied plans to attend a reconciliation meeting with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, today.

Both Fayose and Makinde have polarised the PDP as a result of their differences as both party leaders have been supporting different factions of the party in the South-West.

Both of them have also nominated different men and women for party positions in the forthcoming zonal congress of the party in the South-West.

Their supporters have also been accusing and abusing their leaders, calling them unprintable names.

In a bid to reconcile the two leaders, ex-Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun State has reportedly convened a peace meeting.

His earlier meetings in South-West states had been shunned by Fayose supporters, who alleged that any meeting called by Oyinlola “is self-serving and for personal gains.”

While reacting to reports that he would be attending a reconciliation meeting with Makinde, Fayose tweeted, “My attention has been drawn to a publication that I will attend a reconciliation meeting by former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, today (Friday).

“Let me state clearly that I have no business with Prince Oyinlola’s so-called reconciliation.”

The crisis between Fayose and Makinde started over the latter’s role in the Ekiti PDP crisis as well as the leadership of the party in the South-West.

The strife, which has lingered for some months, had even recently seen the aides of the two engaging in a war of words on social media.

Fayose had insisted that Makinde was not the PDP leader in the South-West, noting that leadership should be earned and not for anyone as a title.