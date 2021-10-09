Breaking News

I have no link with alleged London property – Gov. Oyetola

Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola, has described as unfounded and untrue, the report linking him to the purchase of a property in London, United Kingdom.

The Governor said he resigned from the company, ‘Aranda Overseas Corporation’, that was allegedly used to buy the said property in 2011 upon his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the then Governor of the State, Rauf Aregbesola.

The Governor also said that he had no relationship whatsoever with Kolawole Aluko, the alleged owner of the said property and had no business transaction with him.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, Oyetola revealed that he had not broken any law of the land as he also resigned his Directorship of Global Investments Offshore Limited upon his appointment, in 2011.

He thanked family, friends and associates who have shown concern through phone calls, visits and text messages over the development, assuring them that there is nothing to worry about on the matter.

