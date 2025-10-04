Former President Goodluck Jonathan has dismissed reports suggesting he accused the late President Muhammadu Buhari of having links with Boko Haram, describing such claims as a misrepresentation of his remarks....

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has dismissed reports suggesting he accused the late President Muhammadu Buhari of having links with Boko Haram, describing such claims as a misrepresentation of his remarks.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, on Saturday, Jonathan clarified that at no point did he suggest, imply or insinuate that Buhari supported the terrorist group.

He explained that his reference in a recent discussion was to a documented episode in Boko Haram’s early years when the group falsely invoked the names of prominent Nigerians, including Buhari, as potential mediators without their knowledge or consent.

Jonathan said his comments were meant to highlight the manipulative tactics of Boko Haram, which often sought to sow confusion and exploit political divisions.

“The point Dr. Jonathan sought to make was that Boko Haram, in its characteristic deceit, often invoked the names of respected public figures to sow confusion and undermine public confidence in government. His comments were therefore an illustration of the group’s duplicity, not an accusation against the late former president,” the statement read.

He further noted that both he and Buhari, during their respective administrations, worked to combat terrorism, with Buhari himself a victim of Boko Haram attacks.

Jonathan urged the public to disregard any distortion of his remarks, stressing his continued commitment to peace, unity, and democratic values in Nigeria.