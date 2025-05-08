Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has declared that he cannot count the total members of the group because it’s against the tradition of Judaism to count their numbers.

Mr Kanu stated this in court on Thursday.

“I can not count members of IPOB” I Practice Judaism, we do not count our members”

“No IPOB member is a terrorist and they do not involve themselves in any form of criminality”

Mr Kanu went further to say” when we go to court we will see, evidence abound to determine who the terrorist are”

During the course of the interview with Mr Kanu a video recording was played for him, which is one of his broadcast where he was issuing out directives to some of his supporters during the EndSARS protests

The audio recording played during the interview is transcribed as “any government property in Lagos should be burnt down”

Mr Kanu response to the video being played for him in the interview was that “it is my broadcast and I said anywhere Biafrans are killed there should be a retaliation “