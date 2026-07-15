Air Peace has confirmed that one of its Airbus A320 aircraft sustained significant damage after a ground handling vehicle operated by the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) collided with one of its engines at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal One (MMA1) in Lagos. In a statement posted on its official…...

Air Peace has confirmed that one of its Airbus A320 aircraft sustained significant damage after a ground handling vehicle operated by the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) collided with one of its engines at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal One (MMA1) in Lagos.

In a statement posted on its official X page on Wednesday, the airline said the incident occurred shortly after Flight P47427 from Kano had arrived and passengers had safely disembarked.

According to the airline, the baggage conveyor belt vehicle, owned and operated by NAHCO, crashed into the aircraft’s engine, leaving the aircraft completely unserviceable.

“The ground handling equipment belonging to and operated by NAHCO tore into the aircraft and, as such, rendering the aircraft totally unserviceable,” the statement read.

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Air Peace said the damaged aircraft had been scheduled to operate several flights across its domestic network in the coming days, noting that the incident had significantly disrupted its operations.

“Consequently, several scheduled services will experience delays, while some may regrettably be cancelled as we work to mitigate the disruption through fleet adjustments,” the airline said.

The carrier apologised to passengers whose travel plans may be affected, assuring them that its operational and customer service teams are working to minimise the inconvenience by providing alternative travel arrangements and the necessary assistance.

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Air Peace also disclosed that it is working closely with the ground handling company and relevant aviation authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and prevent a recurrence.

Reaffirming its commitment to safety, the airline said the welfare of its passengers, crew and equipment remains its highest priority, while thanking customers for their patience, understanding and continued support as it manages the operational challenges arising from the incident.