I can never return to your party, Obasanjo tells PDP leaders

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has reaffirmed his decisions to stay away from partisan politics and remained a statesman.

He made this known while receiving some leaders of the People’s Democratic Party who paid him a visit at his Presidential Library residence in Abeokuta

The delegation which was led by the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu, included the PDP Vice Presidential candidate in 2019 and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi; Sule Lamido of Jigawa State; Olusegun Mimiko, Liyel Imoke, Donald Duke among others.

The former President appreciates them for the visit and said he would always be open for consultation from whoever wants his advice in the interest of Nigeria