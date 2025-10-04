President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to embrace unity and harmony despite religious differences, emphasising that faith should serve as a bridge rather than a divider. Speaking on Saturday during the funeral service of Lydia Yilwatda, mother of APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, Presid...

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to embrace unity and harmony despite religious differences, emphasising that faith should serve as a bridge rather than a divider.

Speaking on Saturday during the funeral service of Lydia Yilwatda, mother of APC National Chairman Nentawe Yilwatda, President Tinubu reflected on the importance of peaceful coexistence among people of different faiths.

“Nobody determines what God has ordained. God’s ordained action and his prophecies are what matter,” Tinubu stated, underscoring the belief that divine will transcends human control and that all people ultimately serve the same God.

Drawing from his personal life, the President shared how religious tolerance has been central in his own household.

While he practices Islam, his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, is a Christian pastor, a difference that has never caused discord between them.

“I inherited Islam from my family. I didn’t change. But my wife is a pastor. She prays for me. No conflict. And I never did, at any single time, try to convince her or convert her,” he said.

Using his marriage as an example, Tinubu highlighted the possibility of unity when people prioritize shared values over religious or ethnic divisions.

He urged Nigerians to foster tolerance, respect, and understanding among diverse communities.

“I believe in the freedom of religion. We are praying to the same God. We are answerable to the same Almighty God. We will answer to Him,” the President affirmed.

“Our deeds, our character, and our love for our fellow beings are what truly matter — not the method or faith of our being.”

President Tinubu also offered prayers for the late Lydia Yilwatda, who passed away in August at the age of 83, describing her as a woman of strong faith and dedicated service to her community.