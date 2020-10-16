National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he is deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Mrs. Tola Oyediran, the first daughter of late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Tinubu in a statement by his media office, said Mrs. Oyediran’s humble, amiable and graceful disposition endeared her to many of people, including himself.

“She represented the Awolowo family positively through her excellent moral conduct and shared her father’s welfarist political philosophy.

“As Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tribune Newspapers until her death, she helped take the Tribute titles to a new height through her emphasis on professionalism and integrity in all their editorial offerings.



“She died close to her 80th birthday. We thank God for her life and important contributions to Nigeria. I commiserate with all those she left behind particularly her children, grandchildren including my Special Assistant, Damilotun Aderemi, and the entire Awolowo and Oyediran families. May God Almighty comfort them over this loss,” Tinubu said in a statement.

The former governor of Lagos state also condoled the management and staff of Tribune Newspapers.

“I also mourn with the management and staff of Tribune newspapers. My condolences to the governors of Ogun and Oyo states, Prince Dapo Abiodun and Mr. Seyi Makinde respectively, as well as the government and people of the two states over the demise of their illustrious daughter.”

The APC chieftain prayed that God grant the soul of Mrs. Oyediran eternal rest.