Immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has restated his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), explaining that he now contributes to party affairs from “behind the scenes” rather than through visible frontline involvement. Mohammed gave the clarifica...

Immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has restated his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), explaining that he now contributes to party affairs from “behind the scenes” rather than through visible frontline involvement.

Mohammed gave the clarification on Friday after delivering the 15th Convocation Lecture of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, titled “Don’t Just Graduate, Innovate.”

He noted that although he no longer plays a public role in party activities, his loyalty to President Bola Tinubu and the current administration remains firm.

“I am a very loyal member of the APC, and I am 100 per cent behind this administration. I have played my role on the frontline. Whatever I need to do now, I will pass through the back channel, but I’m 100 per cent behind the administration. I have been privileged to serve as the longest Minister of Information, and what I’m doing now is to give back to society,” he said.

Reflecting on his political journey, Mohammed, who served for eight years under the late President Muhammadu Buhari, described himself as a dedicated supporter of President Tinubu and urged Nigerians to rally behind the president as he confronts persistent security challenges affecting economic development.

He also recounted his years in opposition politics, saying his national visibility stemmed from sustained advocacy and engagement during the PDP era, especially under former President Goodluck Jonathan.

As spokesperson for the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and later the APC, he said his team used research-based media interventions, press briefings, interviews, and statements, to influence national conversations, often acting as an “alternative government.” Despite facing harassment, including arrests, he maintained he never succumbed to intimidation.

During his lecture, Mohammed encouraged the graduating students to embrace creativity, confidence, and resilience, stressing that academic qualifications alone do not determine success.

“Be bold enough to speak your mind even when it feels uncomfortable. Courage creates opportunities. Failures are not dead ends; they are turning points,” he told the graduands.

Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oyesoji Aremu, said convocation lectures delivered by accomplished Nigerians provide students with deeper insights into national issues and their responsibilities in shaping society.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Prof. Bode Ayorinde, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to discipline, academic excellence, and integrity.

“We are not selling certificates. Our graduates can work with any international organisation. Students who breach conduct codes are dismissed and refunded. Here, drugs and cultism have no place,” he said.