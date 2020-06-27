The former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole on Saturday said he has accepted the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to dissolve the National

Working Committee NWC.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari had two years ago invited him to come and reposition the APC and that since the president in his wisdom has also agreed to the dissolution of the NWC, he is bound to obey him as the

leader of the party.

Mr Oshiomhole said he was happy with his achievements during his time in office as national chairman.