A suspected drug baron arrested by men of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA at Illela border in Sokoto says he abandoned his textile business in Algeria for drug business to make big money as the textile business is not yielding enough.

The suspect was was arrested in Sokoto State while trying to cross to Algeria, where he resides, through the Niger Republic.

He was caught with 62 wraps of the substance carefully concealed in 2 Yoghurt battles weighing 1.550kg when officials of the NDLEA were on stop and search operation.

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says the worth of the distance intercepted in the custody of the suspected transborder drugs baron is in tune of one billion naira.

The Acting Commander, NDLEA Sokoto Office, Mr. Amos Bamidele says the suspect confessed that it was his Nigerian friend that mocked him and lured him into the business of hard drugs with a promise to pay him five hundred thousand Naira after delivery of the stuff to his Algerian syndicate.

The suspect says he was into business of textile materials in Algeria where he makes little profit before being introduced to the Cocaine trade.

The NDLEA in Sokoto warned drug barons to stay away from Sokoto as the command is ready to deal with anybody involved in illicit drugs in and around the state.

The command has commenced investigation to unravel the sponsor and other members of the drug cartel of the suspect in custody.