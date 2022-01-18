Hydro-Electric Power commission donates thousands of life Jackets

Thousands of life jackets have been distributed to riverine communities domiciled in nine local government areas of Kebbi state.

The donation was done by the federal government Hydroelectric power production development commission in a ceremony held in Yauri local government, one of the riverine local government areas in the state.

The donation is aimed at reducing casualties arising from boat mishap that have persisted in some of the riverine communities in the state.

Communities in Kebbi State have over the years been experiencing incessant boat mishaps on major waterways especially in Yauri, Dole-kaina, Lolo axis in Argungu and Gwandu Emirates.

In May 2021, over one hundred and eighty passengers died in an unfortunate boat mishap at Warra community of Ngaski local government area of Kebbi state where most of the passengers on board are not wearing life jackets.

The donating commission says this gesture will be extended to most riverine communities across the country to help in reducing number of casualties arising from boat mishap that have become persistent in Nigeria