Breaking News

Hunters arrest five-man kidnap gang in Kogi

Hunters arrest five-man kidnap gang in Kogi

Five members of a notorious kidnap gang have been arrested by professional hunters in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State,

The suspects were apprehended in an early morning operation at Atami, a suburb of Osara community on Tuesday.

According to King Habib, Senior Assistant to Okehi LG Chairman, Hon Abdulraheem Ohiare Ozovehe on Media & Publicity, who confirmed the arrest in a statement, said the gang has been terrorizing Kogi State’s Okene-Lokoja and Okene-Auchi roads.

According to the statement, the suspects are currently being held by security forces while an investigation to retrieve their sophisticated weapons is underway.

The suspects are: Tukur Saleh, Ahmadu Sanni, Yusuf Sanni, all from Bauchi; Abubakar Saleh (Baba Wuro) and Isah Saleh, both from Kano State.

“We shall leave no stone unturned in a bid to rid Okehi LGA and our environs of all forms of criminality,” Hon Ohiare said.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Trump supporters march in Washington to support his election claims

TVCN
Nov 14, 2020

Thousands of President Donald Trump’s supporters marched in Washington on Saturday to back his (more…)

Certificate of Return: INEC shifts date of presentation to Lagos Governor – elect

TVCN
Mar 25, 2019

The Independent National Electoral Commission Lagos State has shifted the date of (more…)

Ways to Get a Flat Stomach Without Diet or Exercise

TVCN
Aug 24, 2017

Don't worry about making drastic changes just yet. A few small tweaks will help you curb bloating (more…)

Natives of Kokodiagbene threaten to shut down Chevron flow station in Utonana field

TVCN
May 24, 2019

Members of a community in Delta State are challenging oil major Chevron to develop their (more…)…

TVC News Special Reports

Police confirm kidnap of Taraba NLC chairman’s wife

14 Jun 2019 9.52 pm

The Taraba Police Command said it is leaving…

Continue reading

3 kidnappers killed, 2 informants arrested by hunters in Kogi

25 Jul 2020 7.12 pm

Three kidnappers were killed in a gun battle…

Continue reading

Hunters express readiness to help fight insecurity

18 May 2021 12.37 pm

The Hunter’s Council of Nigeria has expressed…

Continue reading