Hundreds of Tunisians protest president’s power grab near suspended parliament

Hundreds of Tunisians demonstrated against President Kais Saied’s seizure of power near the parliament in the capital, Tunis, on Sunday.

The protest was organised by the “citizens against coup” campaign in response to Saied’s “exceptional measures,” which included the suspension of parliament.

According to reports, security forces were deployed in Place of Bardo to prevent demonstrators from reaching the parliament building.

Tunisia has been mired in political turmoil since July 25, when the country’s president deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive authority.

While Saied claims that his extraordinary measures are necessary to “save” the country, his detractors accuse him of plotting a coup.

A new cabinet was unveiled last month, two weeks after Najla Bouden was appointed the country’s first female prime minister.

Tunisia is regarded as the only country that successfully completed a democratic transition following the popular Arab Spring uprisings in 2011.

