Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila has set up a seven-man Harmonisation Committee on the recently passed Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The committee, led by Hakeem Adeyemi, is to meet with its Senate counterpart, to finetune areas of disagreement between the two chambers on the bill.

Other members are James Faleke, Emeka Azubiogu, Ahmad Kalambaina, Blessing Onuh, Aisha Dukku and Idem Unyime.