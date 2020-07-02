The House of Representatives is to investigate the veracity or otherwise of a whistle blower’s claim that the Nigeria Ports Authority operates an illegal Bank account to rake in revenues from vessels.

Kolawole Lawal’s motion comes under Matters of urgent public importance for the parliament to establish whether or not 1.034 billion dollars is being kept in the said bank account as claimed by the unnamed whistle blower, contrary to financial regulations and the Constitution.

The House Committee on Finance and Ports and Harbour are to conduct the investigation and report findings to the House.