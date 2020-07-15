The House of Representatives has said it will investigate the voluntary resignation of more than three hundred and sixty five soldiers of the Nigerian Army.

On the 22nd of June, a lance corporal, Martin Idakpen, in a video that went viral, condemned what he called the lackadaisical attitude of the Chief of Army Staff towards the many terrorist attacks that have claimed the lives

of soldiers.

He also spoke of untold hardships soldiers undergo on the frontlines arising from poor welfare conditions.



On other occasions, some Nigerian soldiers have disobeyed orders from their superior officers in protest of poor welfare arrangements and alleged embezzlement of allowances due to them by their superiors.

There have also been cases of mutiny resulting in sporadic shooting and attempts at lynching senior officers.

The latest news report that close to four hundred soldiers have tendered their resignations to the Nigerian Army which worries lawmakers.

The lawmakers say there is the need to investigate and halt what may become a wave of resignations.

The House of Representatives have also called on security agencies to establish a temporary mobile force unit in Waja and Lugunda areas of Adamawa state where recent communal clashes have claimed many lives.