The House of Representatives’ special committee on constitution review has fixed 1st and 2nd June 2021, for its zonal public hearings across the 6 geopolitical zones.

The committee has therefore invited the general public, executive and judicial bodies, traditional institutions, political parties, civil society organisations, professional bodies and all other stakeholders.

The Deputy Speaker, who is also the chairman of the special committee, said each zone will have two centres.

Ahmed Wase added that Jos will host the North Central zone with Plateau, Benue, Nasarawa state and FCT in attendance, while Lokoja will serve as the second centre, with Kogi, Niger and Kwara states.

The North East has Bauchi centre, which is made up of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe states, while Yola centre has Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe states.

The Northwest centre is in Birnin Kebbi, with Kebbi, Zamfara and Sokoto states, while Kano centre which will hold on 2nd and 3rd of June, with Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Jigawa states.

The Southeast which has Enugu centre, will host Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states, while Owerri centre will host Imo and Abia states.

The South west with a centre in Akure, will host Ondo, Ekiti and Osun states, while Lagos centre will host Lagos, Oyo, and Ogun states.

The South-south zone will hold in Asaba centre on 2nd and 3rd June comprising Delta, Bayelsa and Edo states, while Uyo centre holds on 1st and 2nd June, with Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Cross River states.

The Deputy Speaker appealed to the members of the committee to always put Nigeria first.

“I’m appealing to you all to think only about Nigeria and work for Nigeria and ensure we deliver for our country the best constitution”.