Barely one month after the death of Abia lawmaker, Prestige Ossy, the House of Representatives on Thursday suffered another loss with the death of its chairman, Committee on Customs, Yuguda Hassan Kila.

The member who unil his death represented Gwaram federal constituency of Kano state died at the National hospital in Abuja.

He was 70 years old.

Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, who also hails from Kano, confirmed the death in a text message .

He said arrangements had been made to convey the corpse to Kano state for burial.

Abia legislator, Prestige Ossy died on February the sixth after a protracted illness.