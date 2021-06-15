The Joint Committee of the House of Representatives on Army and Defence has screened the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman, House Committee on Defence, Babajimi Benson, expressed concern about worsening insecurity in the country.

If confirmed, he urged the nominee to adopt innovative measures to curb wanton killings and destruction of property.

On his part, the chairman, House Committee on Army sought to know the relationship among security chiefs.

The nominee, Faruk Yahaya, roled out his professional exploits in his 36 years sojourn in the Nigerian Army, especially in counter terrorism and assured the lawmakers he was ready to take the battle to those terrorising the country.