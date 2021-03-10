Nigeria’s House of Representatives has declared that the £4.2 million repatriated from the United Kingdom belongs to the Delta State government.

It also asked the Federal government through the Ministry of Finance to immediately stop the disbursement of the money recovered from a former governor of the state, James Ibori.

The resolution was sequel to a motion of urgent National importance moved by all nine members of the House from Delta state.

The parliament also requested the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to furnish it with all particulars relating to the recovered money.