A two-day investigative hearing on alleged financial wrongdoing and other activities in the NDDC has opened in the House of Representatives.

In his welcome remarks, the chairman of the House Committee on NDDC, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, says the expanded interim management of the commission expended N81.5 billion between January and May 2020.

The lawmaker describes as untrue, insinuations that the parliament is not in support of government’s efforts to carry out a forensic audit of the commission.

He said the committee earmarked funds for forensic audits in the budget even when no request was made by the Commission.

On his part, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says attempt to impune on the integrity of the Committee will continue to fail as he charges the panel to be above board in the discharge of its duties.