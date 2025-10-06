Tensions within the minority caucus of the House of Representatives have escalated as Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers) has secured a court injunction to stop moves by a section of opposition lawmakers to remove him from office....

Chinda, who is under pressure from colleagues over his alleged closeness to Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, obtained an interim order from Justice J.O. Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abuja, restraining the House leadership, the Minority Caucus, and minority parties from tampering with his position pending the determination of his suit.

The caucus is, however, scheduled to hold a crucial meeting at the National Assembly to deliberate on Chinda’s lawsuit and recent developments in the minority leadership.

The notice of the meeting was jointly signed by Frederick Agbedi (PDP), Afam Victor Ogene (LP), Muktar Umar-Zakari (NNPP), and Peter Nzokwe (YPP).

The meeting agenda includes preparing a formal response to Chinda’s legal action, which lists the National Assembly, the Speaker of the House, the Clerk, the PDP, LP, NNPP, APGA, SDP, ADC, and YPP as defendants.

But Chinda’s supporters, operating under the banner of the “Active Minority”, said they have rallied 89 lawmakers to resist any plot to unseat him. The group insists the move against the Minority Leader is politically motivated and linked to his ties with Wike.

One lawmaker in the group, who asked not to be named, said: “We are ready to counter the moves by those bent on removing Chinda. Our group has the numbers, with at least 89 members out of about 140 opposition lawmakers, and more are identifying with us.”

The lawmaker praised Chinda’s leadership, citing his opposition to defections of minority members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and his defence of constitutional provisions.

Justice Abdulmalik, in granting the injunction, ordered all parties to maintain the status quo and ensure that the matter is resolved on its merit.

With both camps mobilising for a showdown ahead of Tuesday’s resumption of plenary, the battle for control of the minority caucus has deepened divisions in the opposition bloc of the House.