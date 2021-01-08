Democrats in the US house of representatives are currently planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as soon as Monday, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

That could set up a vote in the House early to the middle of next week.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has not explicitly said when this will go to the floor.

This would be the second time the House has unveiled articles of impeachment against President Trump.

In December 2019, the House impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate acquitted him on both charges last February.