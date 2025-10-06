The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, is meeting with leaders of Nigeria's 19 registered political parties....

The House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, is meeting with leaders of Nigeria’s 19 registered political parties.

The consultation is part of steps by the 10th House of Representatives to get the buy-in of all leading players in the political chain to ensure that the bills put forward by the committee receive the support of all.

The committee is chaired by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, while House leader, Julius Ihonvbere serves as deputy.