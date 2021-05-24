Nigeria’s House of Representatives on Monday intensified its probe of the status of recovered loots, including movable and immovable assets.

In his remarks declaring the investigative hearing, Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the exercise was a demonstration of the commitment of the House to ensuring transparency in the management of government recovered assets.

The committee however took exception to the quality of representation at the event.

Its chairman directed that the CBN Governor, the Accountant General of the federation and the Chairman of EFCC appear in person to answer to their questions and clarifications.