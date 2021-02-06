Operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun have been attacked by suspected hoodlums in the Ona Ara area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement by corps media unit quoted the coordinator of Amotekun operations at Ona Ara, Mr Gbemileke Adelakun as saying that the hoodlums attacked them with machetes and axes.

According to the corps, “Amotekun Operatives and police officers were attacked by hoodlums at Ona Ara Local Government of Oyo State”

The incident was a follow up to a distress call by Odeyale Community Landlord Association who called for help on Friday from the two security outfits to help in dislodging the activities of the hoodlums in their neighborhood.

“Four of the operatives were severely wounded and are in intensive care at the University College Hospital (UCH) for treatment ”while investigation the sad event is still ongoing