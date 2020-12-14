Hoodlums on Monday, December 14, disrupted a security meeting organized by Arewa youths under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) in Abuja.

Reports say the hoodlums invaded the venue of the meeting around 11 am, upturned the tables, seized the guests’ mobile phones, and chased them away.

The group had threatened to protest against the Federal Government over the abduction of about 300 students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

The Chairman of the CNG, Balarabe Rufai, speaking after the incident said; “We believed that this attack is being sponsored. We are sad indeed.”