Officers of Rapid Response Squad were on Monada attacked by suspected hoodlums at Ebute Metta area ofLagos.
Two lorries and two hylux were badly damaged.
#ENDSARS #ENDSWATNOW RRS officers under attack at Yaba in Lagos, officers run for lives @PoliceNG @jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @rrslagos767 @MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @DrAhmadLawan @femigbaja @SavvyRinu @segalink @mrmacaronii @falzthebahdguy @AishaYesufu pic.twitter.com/MGBLzgDPtZ
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) October 19, 2020
TVC News gathered that injured officers are receiving treatment at panti hospital.