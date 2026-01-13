The Member representing Badagry Federal Constituency, Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Akran of Badagry, His Royal Majesty, Àhọ́lú Menu Toyi I, describing the monarch’s passing as a monumental loss to Badagry, Lagos State, and Nigeria. The highly re...

The Member representing Badagry Federal Constituency, Hon. Sesi Oluwaseun Whingan, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the Akran of Badagry, His Royal Majesty, Àhọ́lú Menu Toyi I, describing the monarch’s passing as a monumental loss to Badagry, Lagos State, and Nigeria.

The highly respected traditional ruler died in the early hours of Monday, January 12, 2026, throwing the ancient town of Badagry and surrounding communities into mourning.

In a condolence message issued on Monday, Hon. Whingan said the demise of the monarch has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill, noting that the Akran was a towering symbol of unity, culture, and leadership whose influence extended beyond the shores of Badagry.

According to the lawmaker, the late Akran was a generational king whose reign was marked by wisdom, calm authority, and an unwavering commitment to peace, tradition, and development. He described the monarch not only as the paramount ruler of Badagry but also as a respected statesman whose counsel was valued within and outside Lagos State.

“Badagry has lost a father and custodian of its rich heritage, Lagos State has lost a stabilising and unifying voice within the traditional institution, and Nigeria has lost a rare bridge between culture and modern governance,” Whingan said.

He noted that the monarch played a significant role in preserving the cultural identity of Badagry while supporting efforts aimed at promoting harmony and progress in the kingdom.

The federal lawmaker extended his heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the Akran-in-Council, traditional chiefs, and the entire people of Badagry, praying for divine strength and comfort for all those affected by the loss.

Hon. Whingan also assured residents that the legacy of the late monarch, built on service, dignity, and unity, would continue to inspire present and future generations as the kingdom prepares to bid farewell to one of its most distinguished sons.