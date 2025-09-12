Pastor Bolaji idowu, pastor of Harvesters International Christian Center in Lagos has kickstarted the record breaking attempt by Hilda baci....

Pastor Bolaji idowu, pastor of Harvesters International Christian Center in Lagos has kickstarted the record breaking attempt by Hilda baci.

Hilda baci, plans to cook about 250 bags of rice to make the largest pot of jollof.

Celebrities have trooped in as well as Nigerians who believe in her dream have trooped to the venue.

Just last night, the venue was changed from Muri Okunola park to Eko Hotel car park due to the need for a larger and more prestigious stage for what is expected to be one of Nigeria’s most memorable cultural and culinary celebrations.

Beyond the Guinness World Record attempt, the festival will feature food exhibitions, cultural showcases, live entertainment, and immersive experiences designed to celebrate Jollof rice as a symbol of identity, resilience, and community