The battle for the Premier League crown has been reignited after Manchester United’s thrilling 3–2 victory at the Emirates on Sunday, with a result that shattered Arsenal’s season-long unbeaten home record and injected fresh drama into the top of the table. The Gunners went ahead in the ga...

The battle for the Premier League crown has been reignited after Manchester United’s thrilling 3–2 victory at the Emirates on Sunday, with a result that shattered Arsenal’s season-long unbeaten home record and injected fresh drama into the top of the table.

The Gunners went ahead in the game courtesy of a Lisandro Martinez own goal, but fell behind thanks to strikes from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu.

An equaliser from Mikel Merino looked to have rescued a point for the hosts until substitute Matheus Cunha curled home a glorious late winner.

Despite the home side controlling 57% of the ball and dominating the stat sheet, Michael Carrick’s men secured a dramatic victory.

A moment of individual brilliance saw Kobbie Mainoo set up Matheus Cunha for a late winner, snatching all three points against the run of play.

In a highly charged encounter, both Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze were cautioned, while Manchester United maintained their composure to navigate the game’s physical demands without losing their tactical discipline.

Arsenal’s mastery of the corner kick was once again on full display at the Emirates.

The Gunners forced a staggering nine corners throughout the match, with their persistence eventually paying off as Mikel Merino rose to find the back of the net from one of their many dead-ball opportunities.

Manchester United’s Senne Lammens proved to be a vital wall at the back, delivering an elite performance that included a trio of spectacular saves.

His composure under pressure was instrumental in preserving United’s narrow lead at the Emirates.