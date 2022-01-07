Herdsmen kill Three persons, set Community ablaze in Ondo

No fewer than three persons were reportedly shot dead by suspected herdsmen who invaded Molege Village in Ose Council Area of Ondo State.

Several houses were reportedly razed overnight along Elerinla near Arimogija by the rampaging herders who were irked that the villagers prevented their cows from feeding on their farmlands.

They reportedly mobilised and set the villages and the farms on fire.

The villagers took to their heels while their properties were destroyed by the herdsmen.

The state Commander Amotekun, Chief Adeleye Adetunji confirmed this to TVC News Correspondent