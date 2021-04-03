A retired principal Ojedokun Modede was on Friday hacked by suspected herders in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of Oyo state.

Modede, who suffered serious machete cuts on his arm, was said to have been attacked on his farm.

But, the police in confirming the incident said it was in reprisal of an earlier attack on three herdsmen by youths of the community.

A source close to the victim said trouble started when a herder directed his cows to feed on the yam flour, which was spread on the floor for sun drying.

The retired principal was said to have, in anger, challenged the decision of the herder but the herder drew out his machete with an intention to strike him.

Advertisement

The farmer, while trying to block the machete with his bare hand, suffered a deep cut in the process, this was not enough for the herder who struck him again with the machete.

Sources confirmed that the herder did not stop and the cows continued to feed on the yam flour.

Cries by the farmer saved his life with people coming to his aid leading to the assailants immediately taking to their heels upon sensing that people were coming to his aid.

He was later rushed to a private hospital in Igangan where he is receiving medical attention.