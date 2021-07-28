Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), and his wife Zeenah were brought into a Kaduna State High Court today, escorted by a heavy security presence.

The case between the IMN and the Kaduna state government has been ongoing for three years, and this would be the Islamic cleric’s and his wife’s second court appearance in 27.

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenah are facing an eight-count charge that includes culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, and disruption of the public peace, among other things.

The Kaduna State High Court set July 28 as the date for ruling on the no-case submission filed by the counsel for Sheikh Ibrahim Elzakzaky and his wife challenging the charges leveled against them by the Kaduna state government.

Roads leading to the High court have been blocked and there is heavy security presence around the court.