Heavy rains, landslides claims 20 lives in South India

Flood claims 20 lives in india

At least 22 people have been killed by heavy rains in the south Indian state of Kerala.

Several areas of the state were affected by flash floods and landslides due to rainfall, with the Indian army and navy called in to rescue residents.

Rainfall across the state caused flash floods and landslides in many locations, according to authorities, prompting the Indian army and navy to rescue civilians.

A landslide in Kuttikkal village claimed the lives of over 13 people.

“Almost half of the victims were from a single family,” said P.K. Jayasree, a prominent government official in Kottayam district, where the landslide occurred.

Light rain is anticipated to continue across the state, according to the state’s disaster management committee, however weather advisories in several regions have been canceled.

In 2018, Kerala suffered the worst floods in a century, killing at least 400 people and displacing roughly 200,000.

India, which has a population of 1.3 billion people, relies on rains to feed its people, many of whom are farmers. Excessive rainfall, on the other hand, can result in floods, landslides, and water-borne illnesses.

