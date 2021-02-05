Heartland Football Club and Oriental Neighbours, FC Ifeanyi Ubah played a 1 all draw on Thursday in the Nigerian Pro-Football League match day 8 fixture at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Heartland took the lead through a penalty converted by Emmanuel Adachi in the 31st minute but a goalkeeping error by Ikechukwu Ezenwa gifted the visitors an equalizing goal, Four minutes from regulation time.

The shared points leave both sides with two wins from 8 matches so far in the season.

Elsewhere, Rivers United failed to make a return to the top of the League table after losing 2-1 away at Katsina United.