Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State have opted for a consensus method of choosing officials of the party at the July 24 ward congress.

The leaders said the method will further cement the unity in the party and make it more formidable than ever before.

The State Governor and leader of the party in the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, who spoke during a Stakeholder’s, said a significant percentage of youths and women must be considered in the distribution of party positions.

He noted that the party must remain united and formidable, saying members and leaders must work together and avoid polarization.

He charged leaders and members of the party to mobilize their people for the ongoing continuous voters registration exercise.