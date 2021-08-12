Head of Technical committee of the present National U-12/U15 Handball Championship in Sokoto, Ferdinand Imama, believes the Championship has provided the Federation with an outlet to uncover excellent potential.

This was stated by Mr. Imana while speaking to journalists at the Championship’s Giginya memorial stadium.

According to him, a number of talents have been discovered, and the bulk of them will be called up for national age grade assignments when the need arises.

He claimed that the Sokoto 2021 championship has given Nigerian kids an opportunity to express their talents rather than loitering on the streets and causing a nuisance in society.

Sokoto state teams are winning all four categories of the U-15 boys and girls, as well as the U-12 boys and girls, in round robin competitions.

Meanwhile results of the matches played in the day three of the Championship in the U-15 boys category saw the Kano side losing to Kaduna boys

Kano 12

Kaduna 23

And Kebbi defeated Katsina

Katsina 10

Kebbi 26

Sokoto Rima strikers best their counterparts from Adamawa

Sokoto 19

Adamawa 10

While Kebbi defeated Kano in the last match of the day

Kano 11

Kebbi 17

In the U-12 boys saw the team from FCT beating their counterpart from Zamfara

FCT 29

Zamafara 11

And Sokoto massacre the boys from

Kaduna 14

Sokoto 24

Kano 18

Suleja Academy 15

Gboko Dream 17

Plateau 9

In the U-15 girls category saw Abia losing to Kaduna girls

Abia 11

Kaduna 14

And the FCT are the better side of their Plateau state counterpart

FCT 23

Plateau 3

Sokoto defeated the girls from Benue

Sokoto 11

Gboko Dream 7