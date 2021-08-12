Head of Technical committee of the present National U-12/U15 Handball Championship in Sokoto, Ferdinand Imama, believes the Championship has provided the Federation with an outlet to uncover excellent potential.
This was stated by Mr. Imana while speaking to journalists at the Championship’s Giginya memorial stadium.
According to him, a number of talents have been discovered, and the bulk of them will be called up for national age grade assignments when the need arises.
He claimed that the Sokoto 2021 championship has given Nigerian kids an opportunity to express their talents rather than loitering on the streets and causing a nuisance in society.
Sokoto state teams are winning all four categories of the U-15 boys and girls, as well as the U-12 boys and girls, in round robin competitions.
Meanwhile results of the matches played in the day three of the Championship in the U-15 boys category saw the Kano side losing to Kaduna boys
Kano 12
Kaduna 23
And Kebbi defeated Katsina
Katsina 10
Kebbi 26
Sokoto Rima strikers best their counterparts from Adamawa
Sokoto 19
Adamawa 10
While Kebbi defeated Kano in the last match of the day
Kano 11
Kebbi 17
In the U-12 boys saw the team from FCT beating their counterpart from Zamfara
FCT 29
Zamafara 11
And Sokoto massacre the boys from
Kaduna 14
Sokoto 24
Kano 18
Suleja Academy 15
Gboko Dream 17
Plateau 9
In the U-15 girls category saw Abia losing to Kaduna girls
Abia 11
Kaduna 14
And the FCT are the better side of their Plateau state counterpart
FCT 23
Plateau 3
Sokoto defeated the girls from Benue
Sokoto 11
Gboko Dream 7