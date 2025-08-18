A source tells Al Jazeera Arabic that Hamas has accepted a new ceasefire proposal put forward by Egypt and Qatar, the two countries leading mediation efforts between the group and Israel.
A Hamas source told Al Jazeera: “We informed the mediators of our approval of their proposal, which was presented yesterday.”
The move came as Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo to discuss the push for a ceasefire in Gaza.