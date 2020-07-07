Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said the half-time clash between goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and forward Son Heung-min was “beautiful” and “something needed for the team to grow up”.

Captain Lloris ran over and shoved Son in the back before the players went down the tunnel, with the pair having to be separated by their team-mates.

But they embraced at full-time after a 1-0 Premier League win over Everton.

The result gave Mourinho his 200th victory in the Premier League ,becoming only the fifth manager to reach the landmark.