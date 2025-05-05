Tensions between farmers and herders in Guri local Government Area Of Jigawa State, appear to be easing after more than two decades of conflict.

The restoration of peace is now opening the door to renewed agricultural activity in one of the state’s most fertile regions.

TVC NEWS Yusif Isah report that for 25 years, communities in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa State were caught in a cycle of violence between farmers and herders.

The clashes disrupted farming, displaced families, and weakened local food production.

Authorities in Jigawa say efforts by the state government over the past two years have helped stabilise the region.

Farmers are now returning to their lands, and herders are grazing their livestock without fear of violence.

The intervention is part of a broader plan by the Namadi administration to reposition Jigawa as a leading player in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, with a focus on rice and wheat production.

During a recent citizen engagement programme in Guri, local farmers expressed their appreciation by donating bags of onions and other produce.

Governor Umar Namadi met with young farmers, offering encouragement and promising continued support.

Lawmakers at both state and national level who attended the event pledged their backing for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Namadi’s second-term bids in 2027, citing progress made in security and development.

Guri, located in the fertile Hadejia Valley Fadama and is one of Jigawa’s major food-producing zones.

The return of peace is expected to boost food production not only for the state but for the entire nation.

With security now in place, and government support growing, farmers and herders in Guri are writing a new chapter, one of unity, productivity, and progress.